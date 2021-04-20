Montage Kapalua Bay 1 Bay Dr, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA

Montage Kapalua Bay The resort Montage Kapalua Bay, perched on an ocean-facing cliff on the island’s northwestern shore, impresses right from the start. The experience begins at the entrance, where tranquil koi ponds set the tone for an impressive array of pools and waterfalls at the center of the 24-acre property. From there, 56 palatial, residence-style villas encourage hunkering down—each is equipped with a kitchen with marble countertops and wine refrigerators; deep-soaking tubs and walk-in showers; and washers and dryers—but do venture out. The concierge can arrange for everything from fishing charters to ziplining. Should you prefer a quieter pursuit, the spa offers a range of tranquil services, including a restorative seaweed cocoon treatment performed in an outdoor pavilion.