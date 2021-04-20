Hiding Out at Monkey Valley Resort
The multi-tiered wooden decks and cozy thatch-roof rooms, combined with the lush green hillside setting, makes Monkey Valley feel like an island treehouse escape. At the foothills of Chapman's Peak and rising above Noordhoek Beach, this hotel and restaurant is a secluded spot to have a sundowner among locals. The rustic charm of the hotel combined with the hearty meals served at Thorfynns will make you feel like you've escaped to a fairytale world - yet you're still a mere 40 minutes from Cape Town
.