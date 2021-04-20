Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Miniature China Park

Overseas Chinese City, Nanshan, Shenzhen, China, 518053
Website
| +86 755 3399 3388
Bring Out Your Inner Godzilla In Miniaturized China Shenzhen China

Bring Out Your Inner Godzilla In Miniaturized China

If Godzilla ever came to China it would be a lot like a visit to Miniature China. You can take great pictures of your friends and family stomping along the Great Wall or the Forbidden City.

It is really amazing to see the level of detail in the 30+ miniature Chinese landmarks in this park. Even scaled down 1:15, the Miniature Great Wall of China is still pretty big!

You can see it free with admission to the Splendid China theme park, a short walk from the OCT subway stop.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points