Miniature China Park Overseas Chinese City, Nanshan, Shenzhen, China, 518053

Bring Out Your Inner Godzilla In Miniaturized China If Godzilla ever came to China it would be a lot like a visit to Miniature China. You can take great pictures of your friends and family stomping along the Great Wall or the Forbidden City.



It is really amazing to see the level of detail in the 30+ miniature Chinese landmarks in this park. Even scaled down 1:15, the Miniature Great Wall of China is still pretty big!



You can see it free with admission to the Splendid China theme park, a short walk from the OCT subway stop.