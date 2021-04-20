Where are you going?
No, Customs won't let you take them home with you, but that shouldn't keep you from visiting Mercado de Jamaica to see the riot of colorful flowers lining floors and stalls.

This market, which has been Mexico City's premier flower market for more than 50 years, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, year-round. In addition to chilangos stopping by to pick up an affordable bouquet for their home, expect to see vendors who specialize in gigantic funerary wreaths preparing dozens of impressive memorial displays.



By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
