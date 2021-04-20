Where are you going?
Mercado 28

Xel-ha M 2 13 SMZ 28, 28, 77501 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Sun - Sat 8am - 7pm

Mercado 28, or Mercado Veintiocho, is a huge flea market in downtown Cancún, where you'll encounter not only tasty tacos, but an assortment of tourist items mixed in alongside handmade goods of all shapes and sizes.

Take a break from haggling with local shop owners and visit the many food stalls while you're there.

You'll find not only delicious food, but brilliant bargains along the way.

