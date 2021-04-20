Where are you going?
Mauerpark

Gleimstraße 55, 10437 Berlin, Germany
Website
| +49 30 60980018
More info

Mauer Park, Wall Park

The name Mauer Park means Wall-Park, named after the former part of the Berlin wall, which can be found there.
A 30m strip of the Berlin Wall still stands in the park today as a monument, and is a popular place for graffiti artists to paint and display their work.
The park is located in Prenzlauer Berg district, one of the young and trendiest neighborhoods of Berlin these days.
Mauer Park attracts basketball players, jugglers, musicians, families and graffiti artists.
It is quite popular during summer days, mostly thanks to the flea market on Sunday, and also for summer concerts in the two stadiums next to the park.
This is an open park all day long, but I would check with a local if it is safe after dark hours.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

Megan Eileen McDonough
almost 7 years ago

Sunday Karaoke in Mauerpark

Berlin is effortlessly cool and for that reason alone I'm not all that shocked that a weekly karaoke jam session takes place at Mauerpark.

If you are interested in both shopping and singing, definitely plan to visit Mauerpark on a Sunday. The morning kicks off the the flea market where vendors sell everything from food and plants to vintage leather boots and up-and-coming designer wear.

Later in the afternoon, the "Bearpit Karaoke Show" begins. This started out as a one time deal but became so popular that the Karaoke tradition continued on a weekly basis.

Swing by the amphitheatre later in the day to listen to locals (and tourists) rock out to their favorite tunes. Expect a crowd - this popular and completely free event attracts thousands of people on a regular basis.

How to Get There: Take the U2 to Eberswalder Straße or the U8 to Voltastraße.
Christine Schindler
almost 7 years ago

Sunday Karaoke

Prepare to be inspired by the talent which comes in waves of incredible, to soul-touching and for want of a better word – courageous! Every Sunday during the summer, Mauerpark (Wall Park), a part of the former Berlin Wall, fills up with karaoke singers and observers of locals and tourists alike. The park teems with life, with busking musicans, circus artists, street performers, graffiti artists working on art pieces, and a flohmarkt (Flea Market) selling a plethora of memorabilia, food, drinks, and accessories.

