Sunday Karaoke in Mauerpark

Berlin is effortlessly cool and for that reason alone I'm not all that shocked that a weekly karaoke jam session takes place at Mauerpark.



If you are interested in both shopping and singing, definitely plan to visit Mauerpark on a Sunday. The morning kicks off the the flea market where vendors sell everything from food and plants to vintage leather boots and up-and-coming designer wear.



Later in the afternoon, the "Bearpit Karaoke Show" begins. This started out as a one time deal but became so popular that the Karaoke tradition continued on a weekly basis.



Swing by the amphitheatre later in the day to listen to locals (and tourists) rock out to their favorite tunes. Expect a crowd - this popular and completely free event attracts thousands of people on a regular basis.



How to Get There: Take the U2 to Eberswalder Straße or the U8 to Voltastraße.