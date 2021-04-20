Materàs Sassi

There's No Place LIke Matera!

This otherworldly city, with a history that inspires and breaks your heart at the same time, is a fantastic place to spent a few days. My favorite hotel? Dimora di Metello. Favorite restaurant? A toss up between Ai Caveoso and Dedalo, with La Gata Buia not far behind. Tour guide? Anne Demay. Best craftsperson/entrepreneur? Elisa & Janna. My groups love it -- see it now before it gets overrun as the 2019 Cultural Capital of Europe!