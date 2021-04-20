Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Master of the Nets Garden

Gusu District, Suzhou, China
+86 512 6529 3190
Master of the Nets Suzhou China

Master of the Nets

Tucked down a very nondescript street in Suzhou is a secret garden. Cross over the threshold of the wooden doors and follow the pathway until a small pond and pavilion come in to view. Welcome to the Master of the Nets Garden, a masterpiece of Chinese landscaping and architecture and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Walking around various spots in the garden, I was awestruck by the beauty of Chinese landscaping. It was amazing to think that this beautiful piece of manmade Eden was first constructed nearly 900 years ago. A few centuries later, it fell into disrepair and it was not until the late 1700’s, that the garden was restored, redesigned and given its current name.

Suzhou is located a short distance away from Shanghai and makes for a perfect day trip.
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30