Master of the Nets Garden
Gusu District, Suzhou, China
+86 512 6529 3190
Master of the NetsTucked down a very nondescript street in Suzhou is a secret garden. Cross over the threshold of the wooden doors and follow the pathway until a small pond and pavilion come in to view. Welcome to the Master of the Nets Garden, a masterpiece of Chinese landscaping and architecture and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Walking around various spots in the garden, I was awestruck by the beauty of Chinese landscaping. It was amazing to think that this beautiful piece of manmade Eden was first constructed nearly 900 years ago. A few centuries later, it fell into disrepair and it was not until the late 1700’s, that the garden was restored, redesigned and given its current name.
Suzhou is located a short distance away from Shanghai and makes for a perfect day trip.