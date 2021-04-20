Where are you going?
Marie Saint Pierre

2081 Rue de la Montagne, Montréal, QC H3G 1Z8, Canada
Website
| +1 514-281-5547
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Wed, Sat 10am - 6pm
Thur, Fri 10am - 8pm

Find Timeless, Chic Clothing at Marie Saint Pierre

“She’s an original yet timeless Québec fashion designer—a rare combination. Marie Saint Pierre is known for using unusual fabrics with soft colors as well as black and white. Her designs feel really classic. I stop in when I need something chic and comfortable,” says Nathalie Bondil, head curator at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Read more about her local's take on Montreal here.  
By Afar Magazine

Marie-Eve Vallieres
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Montreal's Finest High End Designers

Marie Saint Pierre has been a favorite designers of the Québécois and Canadian fashionistas for quite some time now, thanks to her instantly recognizable signature looks. The designer is notorious for her very modern cuts, audacious volumes and even more daring textures. The clothes of Marie Saint Pierre do not go unnoticed, and her fashion savoir-faire knows so borders. Intelligence, know-how and and well-being are the essence of the brand and of the woman behind the brand. And with this in mind, it doesn't come as a surprise that the shop is located just a stone throw's away from the Fine Arts Museum -- because MSP's creations are indeed works of art.

