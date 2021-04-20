Montreal's Finest High End Designers

Marie Saint Pierre has been a favorite designers of the Québécois and Canadian fashionistas for quite some time now, thanks to her instantly recognizable signature looks. The designer is notorious for her very modern cuts, audacious volumes and even more daring textures. The clothes of Marie Saint Pierre do not go unnoticed, and her fashion savoir-faire knows so borders. Intelligence, know-how and and well-being are the essence of the brand and of the woman behind the brand. And with this in mind, it doesn't come as a surprise that the shop is located just a stone throw's away from the Fine Arts Museum -- because MSP's creations are indeed works of art.