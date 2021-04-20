Maricao Maricao, 00606, Puerto Rico

Hidden Gem of Maricao A beautiful drive through the mountainous west coast past the bayside city of Mayaguez opens up to windy roads lined with banana trees. Your destination is the coffee town of Maricao—a small, unassuming city that plays host to festivals, coffee tours, and aquaculture. Also the home to the hidden gem of Salto Cruet waterfall.



To get down to your starting point, a car with 4x4 is preferred but not always necessary (Going during the rainy season? Drive a truck or SUV). You'll park in a vacant lot at the bottom of a hill and follow the trail over a river and up the mountain. You'll eventually reach an abandoned ranger station; at that point you'll turn left and trek up river. Just a short distance later is the isolated waterfall. Take a swim in the cool water, or hunt down the even smaller trail off to the left that takes you up the rocks to the higher and more roaring waterfall above.



This is my most loved waterfall site. It's secluded and never sees many guests at one time. Bring your camera and a waterproof bag, as it's likely you will be caught in the rain. It is a rainforest, after all!