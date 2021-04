Mandolin Aegean Bistro 4312 Northeast 2nd Avenue

Photo by Karla Garcia More info Sun - Sat 12pm - 11pm

A Taste of Mediterranean Harmony A Turkish-Greek couple opened Mandolin Aegean Bistro near the Design District, bringing the colors and flavors of the Greek islands to Miami, from the blue-and-white decor to the grilled halloumi and manti dumplings. The outdoor dining area has deep-blue chairs, flowers, and softly lit lanterns, and the edible garden provides seasonal and fresh ingredients for mezes such as chard horta and pickled beets. If it’s on the menu, order the grilled octopus. A small cup of strong Greek coffee is the perfect end to the meal.