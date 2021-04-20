Where are you going?
Mandolin Aegean Bistro

4312 Northeast 2nd Avenue
Website
| +1 305-749-9140
Sun - Sat 12pm - 11pm

A Taste of Mediterranean Harmony

A Turkish-Greek couple opened Mandolin Aegean Bistro near the Design District, bringing the colors and flavors of the Greek islands to Miami, from the blue-and-white decor to the grilled halloumi and manti dumplings. The outdoor dining area has deep-blue chairs, flowers, and softly lit lanterns, and the edible garden provides seasonal and fresh ingredients for mezes such as chard horta and pickled beets. If it’s on the menu, order the grilled octopus. A small cup of strong Greek coffee is the perfect end to the meal.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

Afar Magazine
almost 7 years ago

Mandolin Aegean Bistro

“Try to get a seat outside at this Greek restaurant. The vibe is low-key and rustic, and the food is very authentic. I am a big fan of the grilled octopus.” —Craig Robins This appeared in the November/December 2013 issue. Read more about Craig Robins’ Miami neighborhood.

