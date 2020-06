Machu Picchu and Inca Trail

Hike in the footsteps of the ancient Incas on this seven-day Peruvian adventure. Begin your journey in Cuzco , the vibrant capital of the Incas. Witness the fascinating juxtaposition of ancient indigenous culture and colonial Spanish architecture. Sip on coca tea, learn a few words of Quechua, and soak in the incredible history and natural setting of this town nestled high in the Andes mountains. Venture into the Sacred Valley for a trip to the famed Pisac market as well as to Ollantaytambo, the oldest living town in the Americas. Test your limits with three full days of trekking on the Inca Trail. Ascend through lush jungle along rugged mountains to incredible archeological sites such as Phuyupatamarca (‘Town in the Clouds’) and Winay Wayna. At each day’s end on the trail, enjoy a comfortable camp setting complete with gourmet meals prepared by your professional chef. After 26 miles of trekking, reach Inti Punku (‘Sun Gate’) and be greeted with a jaw-dropping sunrise view of Machu Picchu, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. The government restricts the number of Inca Trail permits to 500 per day (inclusive of porters). Demand for this once-in-a-lifetime adventure is high, and permits are often sold out (and non-transferable) as much as six months in advance. Permits for each year will go on sale in January, so savvy travelers who act now can have their choice of dates!