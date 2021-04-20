Luhuitou Park China, Hainan, Sanya Shi, Jiyang Qu, 鹿岭路

The Deer Looks Back At the top of one of the tallest mountains in Sanya—which is more like a big hill, really—stands a statue of a deer looking over its back. The legend says that a boy was hunting the deer when suddenly the deer glanced back, and magically turned into a gorgeous girl. It's a pretty strange story.



Unrelated to this deer-human love story, at night green lasers shoot out from the statue all over Sanya.



This place is worth seeing, even if only because wild monkeys in the park will steal your food! It's scary and awesome.





