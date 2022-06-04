Where are you going?
Pueblito de Los Dominicos

Av. Apoquindo 9085, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
| +56 9 9253 3863
Centro Artesanal Pueblito Los Dominicos Las Condes Chile

Sun - Sat 10:30am - 8pm

Centro Artesanal Pueblito Los Dominicos

During an especially difficult time in the eighties, the Dominican priests at the church next door to this park allowed unemployed artisans to set up their workshops here in order to create and sell their products. Today, the Centro Artesanal Pueblito Los Dominicos houses hundreds of shops where visitors can watch craftspeople carve stone and wood, knit, embroider, and make jewelry. Every kind of Chilean handicraft is on offer, and there are items for every budget (haggling is customary). The workshops are a particularly good spot to buy lapis lazuli jewelry—Chile and Iran are the only countries in the world where this blue semiprecious stone is found.
