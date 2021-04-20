Kerio View Hotel
Kipkenyo Kerio View Rd, Kenya
+254 20 2039559
Photo by Jason Florio
Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm
Sat 8am - 12pm
Kerio View Hotel, Iten, Kenya
Below the hotel’s cottages, the Kerio Valley’s grasslands spread toward the horizon like an infinity pool. Take the plunge on mountain bike or on foot, or marvel from a distance while enjoying a goat barbecue. The restaurant also serves a hearty beef stew by the fire in the stonewalled lodge. This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue. Read Matt Gross’s feature on running in Kenya.