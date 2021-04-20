Basecamp’s Eagle View C14

Basecamp’s Eagle View, Mara Naboisho Conservancy, Kenya Eagle View’s nine tented suites opened a year ago on a ridge that overlooks a broad swath of savannah in the Mara Naboisho Conservancy.



The camp pays a guaranteed income to each of the approximately 500 families who own the conservancy.



Masai guides lead guests on night drives or walks and use animal-friendly spotlights

to illuminate nocturnal creatures.



Suites overlook a salt lick that attracts one of the highest densities of lions in Africa. On occasion, guests may find a lion’s kill in the morning.



From $380. 254/(0) 73-333- 3909. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Basecamp’s Eagle View