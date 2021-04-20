Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Basecamp’s Eagle View

C14
Website
Basecamp’s Eagle View, Mara Naboisho Conservancy, Kenya Narok Kenya

Basecamp’s Eagle View, Mara Naboisho Conservancy, Kenya

Eagle View’s nine tented suites opened a year ago on a ridge that overlooks a broad swath of savannah in the Mara Naboisho Conservancy.

The camp pays a guaranteed income to each of the approximately 500 families who own the conservancy.

Masai guides lead guests on night drives or walks and use animal-friendly spotlights
to illuminate nocturnal creatures.

Suites overlook a salt lick that attracts one of the highest densities of lions in Africa. On occasion, guests may find a lion’s kill in the morning.

From $380. 254/(0) 73-333- 3909. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Basecamp’s Eagle View
By Darrell Hartman , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points