Basecamp’s Eagle View
C14
Basecamp’s Eagle View, Mara Naboisho Conservancy, KenyaEagle View’s nine tented suites opened a year ago on a ridge that overlooks a broad swath of savannah in the Mara Naboisho Conservancy.
The camp pays a guaranteed income to each of the approximately 500 families who own the conservancy.
Masai guides lead guests on night drives or walks and use animal-friendly spotlights
to illuminate nocturnal creatures.
Suites overlook a salt lick that attracts one of the highest densities of lions in Africa. On occasion, guests may find a lion’s kill in the morning.
From $380. 254/(0) 73-333- 3909. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Basecamp’s Eagle View