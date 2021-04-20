Where are you going?
Hemingways Nairobi

Mbagathi Ridge, Nairobi, Kenya
Website
| +254 711 032000
Where to Sleep in Nairobi Nairobi Kenya

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm
Check Availability >

Where to Sleep in Nairobi

Hemingways is a new hotel in Karen, which is sort of the equivalent of Atlanta's Buckhead in Nairobi. It is near the Wilson airport, where so many of the domestic Kenya flights fly out. Traffic is a huge issue in Nairobi and cars creep both by day and night, so being in this area puts you near many of the best restaurants and shops like Anna Trzebinski' s studio. The Giraffe Manor and the Sheddrick orphanage, where one can adopt a baby elephant, are also nearby.

If you arrange your trip to Kenya with Betty Jo, she can arrange upgrades at Hemingway's, private visits to the elephant orphanage and Trzbenski's studio, as well as private local drivers and drinks with a local Kenyan personality. "I can basically do whatever anyone wants," says Betty Jo. "All bespoke." Contact her at bettyjo.currie@afar.com.
By Betty Jo L Currie , AFAR Travel Advisor

