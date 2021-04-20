Experience Coastal Kenya at the Mombasa Spice Market
I am drawn to spice markets for the colors and the smells. Because of it's location on the Kenyan coast and once an important trade route, Mombasa has some culinary influences from India starting with the spices. You'll find that clearly at the Mombasa Spice Market in old town - a covered market with stands and stands of spices and fruit. Upon entering, you'll surely be told "smelling is for free". Go with it - maybe you'll get some spices (just watch out for the "foreigner price"), either way, it's definitely worth checking out for the the bustling market scene.