Shimoni Reef Lodge

Slowing down in Shimoni

Finally, some quiet time. I spend the sunset on the deck, reflecting on a day's hard work. It's warm and humid, even though twilight approaches. Beads of sweat start to form on the bottle of Tusker on the table in front of me. Looking across the Pemba Channel to Wasini Island, a fisherman in a dhow is returning to the village with his catch of the day. The tide begins to rise as the waves start to lap the edges of the jetty below. Brightly colored kikoi and other traditional fabrics cover pillows and chair cushions. The white walls give the interior space a Mediterranean feel and glow a golden hue as the sun begins to set. Vervet monkeys play on the thatched roofs of the cottages in the distance. In Shimoni, it's as if time bends and slows, allowing you to absorb these quiet moments each evening.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert

