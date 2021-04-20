Hobnob with the Artist Crowd at Loft 345
Getting to Loft 345 is half the fun. Once you've arrived at the address, follow the coolest-looking people on the street down a narrow side alley, up some heavily graffitied cement stairs, down a dorm-like hallway, and into a glassed-in, comfortable bar with full bottles of wine, beer, and mixed drinks. Couches, foosball tables, and plenty of tables fill the space, and the crowd is a mix of local hipsters, students, expats, and artists. It's unlike anything else I've seen in Guangzhou, and for a taste of something a little different, totally worth the adventure. The venue also hosts open mic nights and live music or other events, on occasion. While not exclusively a gay bar, it attracts a mixed gay and straight crowd.