LOFT345

Jiangnan E Rd, JiangNan DaDao, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510000
| +86 20 8423 8985
Hobnob with the Artist Crowd at Loft 345 Guangzhou China

Hobnob with the Artist Crowd at Loft 345

Getting to Loft 345 is half the fun. Once you've arrived at the address, follow the coolest-looking people on the street down a narrow side alley, up some heavily graffitied cement stairs, down a dorm-like hallway, and into a glassed-in, comfortable bar with full bottles of wine, beer, and mixed drinks. Couches, foosball tables, and plenty of tables fill the space, and the crowd is a mix of local hipsters, students, expats, and artists. It's unlike anything else I've seen in Guangzhou, and for a taste of something a little different, totally worth the adventure. The venue also hosts open mic nights and live music or other events, on occasion. While not exclusively a gay bar, it attracts a mixed gay and straight crowd.
By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

