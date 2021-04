Lindenhof Lindenhof, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland

Prime Views and a Game of Outdoor Chess It’s a bit of a climb up to this green oasis in the Altstadt, once home to a Roman fort and now a serene park, but the excellent views of the Limmat River and the city’s right bank—including a prime photo-op of Grossmünster Church—make it well worth it. Once you’re up there, take a breather with a game of outdoor chess with the giant pieces.