Le St Martin Hotel Montreal

980 Boulevard de Maisonneuve Ouest
Website
| +1 514-843-3000
Storied History in the Heart of Downtown Montreal Canada
The minute you walk into the Hotel St-Martin Montreal, you'll know it’s something special. You'll notice the warm welcome, the “at-your-service” attitude, and the gorgeous decor.

The hotel, despite a successful recent history, began controversially. It's built where a legendary smoked-meat restaurant once stood. Mind you, the restaurant had been closed for several months before it was destroyed and upgraded into a 4-star hotel, but many locals held on to the thought that it was intrinsic to the Montreal identity and shouldn’t have been replaced, even though the building was rapidly decaying.

To those folks I would say: Spend a night at the St-Martin, and see for yourself. As a Montrealer, I say that it was good for the city.

The hotel's restaurant, L'Aromate, can get quite busy at lunch and during happy hour, which proves the menu is as delightful as the ambience. And the brunches are particularly tasty.

By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

