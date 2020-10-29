Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

L'antica Pizzeria Da Michele

Via Cesare Sersale, 1, 80139 Napoli NA, Italy
Website
| +39 081 553 9204
The Perfect Naples Pizza Italy
Da Michele for Pizza, Napoli Style Italy
The Perfect Naples Pizza Italy
Da Michele for Pizza, Napoli Style Italy

More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 3pm
Fri - Sun 6:30pm - 10:30pm
Mon - Thur 6:30pm - 10pm

The Perfect Naples Pizza

A Naples legend well before Julia Roberts (in Eat, Pray, Love) gave it celebrity sheen, Da Michele was opened by the Condurro family in 1930. The only pizzas are marinara and margherita, and they are pure classics. 39/081-553-9204.
By Kareem Yasin , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Juliette San Fillipo
AFAR Contributor
almost 6 years ago

Da Michele for Pizza, Napoli Style

Hanging out in Naples for 2 hours in between trains to Sorrento, my friend and I decided it would be a good idea to hunt down some pizza in its storied birthplace. Applying our Italian language skills, we asked a train clerk where to find pizza napoletana, to which he replied "Da Michele," before pinching his fingers and bringing them to the dimples on his cheeks and shaking them in that old Italian gesture you rarely see but immediately understand to mean "delicious." What we took away from it was, "jackpot." When we arrived at Da Michele, it was only just beginning to bustle; we each ordered a simple margherita, and as we waited and watched them roll out the dough, a picture of Julia Roberts could not be missed taped on the glass partition. Turns out Da Michele is one of the places where the actress filmed for Eat, Pray, Love, and the place they chose for her to taste Naples-style pizza, i.e. the best kind of pizza in Italy.

More From AFAR

How to See Tokyo Like a Local
How to See Tokyo Like a Local
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card