Landhuis Chobolobo Saliña Ariba, Willemstad Elias R. A. Moreno Boulevard, Willemstad, Curaçao

Photo courtesy of Senior & Co More info Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm

Landhuis Chobolobo The nation’s signature blue curaçao liqueur is made on this former plantation house (landhuis) turned distillery. The fragrant oils in the peels of the island's oranges—originally brought here by the Spaniards, and then abandoned as a crop when the fruit turned bitter in the island's soil—serve as the base of this aromatic drink. (It also comes in red, green, and clear.) Hop on a one-hour guided tour for a better overview of Curaçao’s plantation history, the liqueur-making process, and, of course, a cocktail. Tastings are free on self-guided visits; try your favorite flavor over the house gelato. And avoid days when cruise ships are in port if you want to keep your sanity.