Landhuis Chobolobo
Saliña Ariba, Willemstad Elias R. A. Moreno Boulevard, Willemstad, Curaçao
| +599 9 461 3526
Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm
Landhuis ChoboloboThe nation’s signature blue curaçao liqueur is made on this former plantation house (landhuis) turned distillery. The fragrant oils in the peels of the island's oranges—originally brought here by the Spaniards, and then abandoned as a crop when the fruit turned bitter in the island's soil—serve as the base of this aromatic drink. (It also comes in red, green, and clear.) Hop on a one-hour guided tour for a better overview of Curaçao’s plantation history, the liqueur-making process, and, of course, a cocktail. Tastings are free on self-guided visits; try your favorite flavor over the house gelato. And avoid days when cruise ships are in port if you want to keep your sanity.
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago
Landhuis Chobolobo
The original curaçao liqueur—made from the dried peel of a variety of orange found only on the island—comes in green, red, yellow and blue (and also some fun flavors such as chocolate and coffee). Sign up for a guided tour of a landhuis (plantation house) where the famous sweet spirit is distilled; after a glimpse of the stills, you can end your visit with a tasting of the liqueur—either straight, blended into a cocktail or drizzled over ice cream. Advance reservations are recommended.
almost 4 years ago
Sip and Savor at Landhuis Chobolobo
One of the best ways to spend an afternoon in Willemstad (and take a break from the midday sun) is a tour of Landhuis Chobolobo, a family-run distillery that’s been producing the island’s namesake liqueur with the same recipe for 120 years. Reservations are recommended for the small group tours, which shed light on the distillation process and include tastings. Consider, for instance, that the basis for curacao is dried orange peels, and that it also comes in chocolate, coffee, and rum raisin varieties.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Discovering The Secrets Of REAL Curacao Liqueur
There are lots of great museums and historical attractions in Curacao, but none harbor near as many secrets nor as many tasty goodies as this place. You’re looking at the famed Chobolobo Mansion on the grounds of the even more famed Curacao of Curacao Liqueur Factory in the capital city of Willemstad. This is the Mecca for one of the most unlikely and longest-running success stories in the annals of Caribbean alcohol… Just don’t go there expecting you’ll hear the whole story…