Landhuis Chobolobo

Saliña Ariba, Willemstad Elias R. A. Moreno Boulevard, Willemstad, Curaçao
Website
| +599 9 461 3526
Sip and Savor at Landhuis Chobolobo Willemstad Curaçao
Discovering The Secrets Of REAL Curacao Liqueur Willemstad Curaçao
Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm

Landhuis Chobolobo

The nation’s signature blue curaçao liqueur is made on this former plantation house (landhuis) turned distillery. The fragrant oils in the peels of the island's oranges—originally brought here by the Spaniards, and then abandoned as a crop when the fruit turned bitter in the island's soil—serve as the base of this aromatic drink. (It also comes in red, green, and clear.) Hop on a one-hour guided tour for a better overview of Curaçao’s plantation history, the liqueur-making process, and, of course, a cocktail. Tastings are free on self-guided visits; try your favorite flavor over the house gelato. And avoid days when cruise ships are in port if you want to keep your sanity.
By Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert

Lisa Cheng
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago

Landhuis Chobolobo

The original curaçao liqueur—made from the dried peel of a variety of orange found only on the island—comes in green, red, yellow and blue (and also some fun flavors such as chocolate and coffee). Sign up for a guided tour of a landhuis (plantation house) where the famous sweet spirit is distilled; after a glimpse of the stills, you can end your visit with a tasting of the liqueur—either straight, blended into a cocktail or drizzled over ice cream. Advance reservations are recommended.

Curaçao Tourist Board
almost 4 years ago

Sip and Savor at Landhuis Chobolobo

One of the best ways to spend an afternoon in Willemstad (and take a break from the midday sun) is a tour of Landhuis Chobolobo, a family-run distillery that’s been producing the island’s namesake liqueur with the same recipe for 120 years. Reservations are recommended for the small group tours, which shed light on the distillation process and include tastings. Consider, for instance, that the basis for curacao is dried orange peels, and that it also comes in chocolate, coffee, and rum raisin varieties.
Patrick Bennett
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Discovering The Secrets Of REAL Curacao Liqueur

There are lots of great museums and historical attractions in Curacao, but none harbor near as many secrets nor as many tasty goodies as this place. You’re looking at the famed Chobolobo Mansion on the grounds of the even more famed Curacao of Curacao Liqueur Factory in the capital city of Willemstad. This is the Mecca for one of the most unlikely and longest-running success stories in the annals of Caribbean alcohol… Just don’t go there expecting you’ll hear the whole story…

