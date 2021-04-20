Environmental Art

I saved the best for last. On my final day in Vienna, I at last made my way to the Kunsthistorisches Museum. My favorite artist is Caravaggio, and here is housed a fine selection of his work, as well as an extensive collection of caravaggesque paintings by his followers and contemporaries. As I wandered the seemingly endless number of rooms, I was enthralled by all the incredible masterpieces that surrounded me. Caravaggio, Rembrandt, Ruben, I was fully immersed in a collection of the greatest humans to ever wield a brush. As I paused for a moment, I looked down into a cafe housed within the museum, and snapped a photo to capture the scene. Suddenly it hit me, here I was, surrounded by great art, and literally right under my nose was some of the most unlikely art of all: all of us individually enjoying not only what was on the walls, but also the environment and the moment together. www.khm.at/en/collections/picture-gallery