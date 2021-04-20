Where are you going?
Kultorvet

Fresh Strawberries and Cherries! Copenhagen Denmark

Sun - Sat 11am - 12am

In spring and summer months, peaking in July, it is strawberry and cherry season. Street vendors around the city sell both en mass. Raised to Danish agricultural standards, they are incredibly flavorful, healthy, and the perfect budget-friendly snack for exploring the city.

One of my favorite places to buy from is a small flower and fruit stand located just south of Norreport in the square called Kultorvet. The booth is impossible to miss, and with the recently installed fountain situated about 10 paces away, you can sit and enjoy them while watching people go about their daily business.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

