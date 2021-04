A Sweeter Kind of Kitsch

In my experience, it's never the wrong time to sit down on a patio and enjoy a cupcake (or several), and that's just the kind of thing that Dalia Dogmuch and Racil Chalhoub had in mind when they decided to bring their talents to Dubai . There are currently 14 flavors to choose from, including the 'Kitsch Special Nutella Cupcake.' Plus, you've got to love the name, right?