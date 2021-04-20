Melting Pot Neighbourhood

If locals claim that Toronto is the most multi-cultured city in the world, then Kensington Market would be its downtown. It really is a melting pot of cultures that you can spend a whole day (heck even just a few hours) travelling the world in one neighbourhood. Have h(hands down) the best tacoes in the city for lunch (El Trompo) or maybe Chilean emapanada (Jumbo Empanadas), Have coffee at a Portugese family-owned Casa Acorea, maybe shop at the multitude quirky stores that line the streets? Come and celebrate on the street every summer for Pedestrian Sunday (every last Sunday of the month). Jive with the local Jamaicans (Patty King) or indulge in African culture at Tribal...this is where you indulge in so much culture in so little space.