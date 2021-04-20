Kala Niketan Navyug, J.V.P.D, Scheme, V M Road, Vile Parle West, Ashok Nagar, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India

Silk Worker Raman Patel knows a lot about silk. He works at Kala Niketan, a Mumbai-based fabric warehouse that started in the south of the city and now has four retail outlets plus exporting offshoots. The company supplies many local fashion designers, who make elaborate saris from the regional silks. While handwoven fabrics have been largely replaced by machine varieties in Mumbai (shown here), the store's Juhu branch showcases the handmade specialties of other regions—from the royal flower and animal embroideries of Rajasthan to the tightly woven woolen patterns of Kashmir. Raman can tell you all about the differences.



Navyug, J.V.P.D. Scheme, V.M. Road, Vile Parle,

Mumbai, kalaniketangroup.com