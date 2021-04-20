Best Place to Drink on a Busy Winter Night
At the height of the winter ski and tourist season, Park City
bars can be packed and parking tough on Historic Main Street. The best-kept imbibing secret if you’re looking for a place with a full bar and plenty of parking? Our local bowling alley. The Black Diamond Bar at Jupiter Bowl overlooks 16 bowling lanes, three pool tables and lounge, offering local craft beers, a decent wine list and signature cocktails like the Jupiter Tea (spiced rum, amaretto, and lemonade). Munchies are satisfying too. The boneless chicken wings and the drunken green beans (crispy fried green beans in a beer & vodka batter) are favorites. And if you feel like bowling a few frames while you’re there, you can bring your drinks lane-side.