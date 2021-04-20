Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jupiter Bowl

1090 Center Drive
Website
| +1 435-658-2695
Best Place to Drink on a Busy Winter Night Park City Utah United States

More info

Sun 11am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 4pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

Best Place to Drink on a Busy Winter Night

At the height of the winter ski and tourist season, Park City bars can be packed and parking tough on Historic Main Street. The best-kept imbibing secret if you’re looking for a place with a full bar and plenty of parking? Our local bowling alley. The Black Diamond Bar at Jupiter Bowl overlooks 16 bowling lanes, three pool tables and lounge, offering local craft beers, a decent wine list and signature cocktails like the Jupiter Tea (spiced rum, amaretto, and lemonade). Munchies are satisfying too. The boneless chicken wings and the drunken green beans (crispy fried green beans in a beer & vodka batter) are favorites. And if you feel like bowling a few frames while you’re there, you can bring your drinks lane-side. 
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points