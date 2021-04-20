Arlington National Cemetery

With 600 acres of land overlooking the Potomac River, these hallowed grounds serve as the final resting place for over 400,000 servicemen, women, and family members. To this day, new plots are dug and funeral services are held for those who have died to defend the nation they love. Arriving at visitor parking from I-395 can be tricky with congested traffic. A metro station is also located outside the entrance. Though there's a fee for parking, the cemetery itself is free to visitors. For a fee, shuttle services and groups tours around the grounds are offered as it can get quite exhausting during the summer months. The two most frequently visited sites in the cemetery are the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and President Kennedy's grave. Lesser known and visited sites include the Lee House which provides a skyline view of Washington, D.C., and the graves of President Taft, heavyweight boxer Joe Louis, and Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall. For an even more personal experience, check dates with Wreaths Across America for opportunities to volunteer and lay wreaths next to the headstones.