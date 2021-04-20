Arlington National Cemetery
A Time for Reflection at the Arlington National CemeteryThe Arlington National Cemetery is a 625-acre cemetery where fallen veterans have been laid to rest since the American Civil War. The cemetery lies at the end of Memorial Bridge, across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. Wandering among the hundreds of thousands of white headstones is a solemn experience that forces visitors to reflect on the stories and dedication behind each service person. Paid bus tours that depart from the Welcome Center are available for visitors seeking to discover the grounds' rich history. Stops include the Arlington House, Kennedy grave sites, and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where the changing of the guard ritual occurs every hour, on the hour. Those who want to explore the grounds at their own pace or desire to locate a specific grave can download the cemetery's free ANC Explorer app.
Arlington National Cemetery
Arlington is the second largest national cemetery in the U.S. but by far the most beautiful. You can see the Changing of the Guard ceremony every half-hour during the spring and summer months. A visit is a moving experience.
Royal Encounter at the Eternal Flame
Each year, more than 4.5 million visitors flock over to the Eternal Flame at Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place of 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy, making it the most visited gravesite in the United States. This November 2013 will mark the 50th anniversary of his passing. During the first week of May, I toured a student group through the cemetery. As we made our way to the Eternal Flame, we noticed the walkway was cordoned off. The next moment, we all saw Prince Harry making his way up the steps to pay his respects to the youngest elected President and his family. This was all part of of his second trip to the United States with a 2 day visit in the Washington, D.C.area. We would then encounter him again laying a memorial wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Visit to Washington, D.C. with my mom.
Walking thru the cemetery
On Hallowed Ground
Since 1864, the 624-acre national cemetery has been the final resting place for more than 400,000 American military personnel from the American Revolution to the present day. A number of notable Americans are buried here, including presidents John F. Kennedy and William Howard Taft, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Robert Kennedy, Ted Kennedy, and D.C. city designer Pierre L'Enfant. More than 4.5 million people visit each year to attend funeral services and special ceremonies that pay respect to veterans and historic figures. Feel free to walk the grounds on your own or pay for the narrated shuttle bus tours that begin at the visitors' center. Photography is permitted throughout the cemetery, but should you encounter a funeral service or procession, refrain from taking pictures.
Arlington National Cemetery
Arlington National Cemetery
With 600 acres of land overlooking the Potomac River, these hallowed grounds serve as the final resting place for over 400,000 servicemen, women, and family members. To this day, new plots are dug and funeral services are held for those who have died to defend the nation they love. Arriving at visitor parking from I-395 can be tricky with congested traffic. A metro station is also located outside the entrance. Though there's a fee for parking, the cemetery itself is free to visitors. For a fee, shuttle services and groups tours around the grounds are offered as it can get quite exhausting during the summer months. The two most frequently visited sites in the cemetery are the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and President Kennedy's grave. Lesser known and visited sites include the Lee House which provides a skyline view of Washington, D.C., and the graves of President Taft, heavyweight boxer Joe Louis, and Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall. For an even more personal experience, check dates with Wreaths Across America for opportunities to volunteer and lay wreaths next to the headstones.