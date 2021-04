Huanmao Iapm 999号 Huaihai Middle Road

Pure Yoga If yoga is what you're missing, then head over to the mega IAPM mall on Huaihai Lu and tuck into Pure Yoga. With over 20 types of yoga on offer and more than 100 classes a week, you're likely to find something to fit your style and schedule.



Photo: Creative Commons from Ballistic Bootcamp.