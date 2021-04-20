Hôtel van Eetvelde
4 Avenue Palmerston
| +32 2 237 11 11
Visit Horta's Art Nouveau Masterpieces in BrusselsBelgium is famous for its Art Nouveau architecture from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. While many architects were experimenting with this new style, Victor Horta is Brussels' undisputed father of Art Nouveau.
Many of his stunning creations are still in use around the city, like the Hôtel van Eetvelde on Place Ambiorix, added to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list in 2000. While the Hôtel van Eetvelde is only open to the public during special 'open heritage' days in Brussels, it's well worth walking through the neighbourhood, rich in dramatic architecture.
To see inside one of Horta's creations, visit the Horta House Museum, in the St. Gilles neighbourhood. This was Victor Horta's home and studio and he designed every last detail, inside and out. It is also a UNESCO listed building.
Guided Art Nouveau walks are provided by many tour companies, including the Brussels Greeters volunteer network. You can also download a self-guided tour map from the Visit Brussels website.