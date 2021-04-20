Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Casa de Marita

Av. Conocarpus, Puerto Villamil 200250, Ecuador
Website
| +593 5-252-9301
La Casa de Marita Puerto Villamil Ecuador
La Casa de Marita Puerto Villamil Ecuador
La Casa de Marita Puerto Villamil Ecuador
La Casa de Marita Puerto Villamil Ecuador
La Casa de Marita Puerto Villamil Ecuador
La Casa de Marita Puerto Villamil Ecuador
La Casa de Marita Puerto Villamil Ecuador
La Casa de Marita Puerto Villamil Ecuador
La Casa de Marita Puerto Villamil Ecuador
La Casa de Marita Puerto Villamil Ecuador

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 8pm
Check Availability >

La Casa de Marita

Iguanas swim here in the ocean, which, separated only by a line of palm trees, nearly laps right up to the front of La Casa de Marita. The three-level building began 20 years ago as a house, literally Marita’s house. It has continued to expand over the years, adding a room here and a wooden deck there. The idea was not to create a large hotel, but a family-friendly inn that’s just friendly and comfortable enough that everyone feels welcome. They’re short of being luxurious, but the colorful, funky rooms have clay-tile floors and are equipped with eclectic wooden furniture; those on the ocean side have small balconies crisscrossed with hammocks. An on-site restaurant caters mostly to hotel guests, often preparing buffet dinners or beachside tables for groups or special occasions. There are a few chairs and tables with umbrellas on the beachfront, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but here, it is all one needs.
By Nicholas Gill , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points