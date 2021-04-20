La Laguna Av. Los Flamingos Y, 16 De Marzo, Puerto Villamil 200250, Ecuador

La Laguna This top-of-the-line property of the San Vicente Hotel Group (which owns the nearby San Vicente and Hostal Villamil), is a three-level, all-white hotel that feels almost like a beach villa. It’s actually just a couple of blocks from Puerto Villamil’s two-mile-long stretch of municipal sand, and most of the surrounding sandy streets are filled with palm trees. The facilities here provide enough so that guests’ only real concern will be getting to other parts of the island. The restaurant stays open all day with a varied menu and drinks list. There are flat-screen TVs in the rooms and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Shaded by a few umbrellas and a cane canopy over the Jacuzzi, the rooftop terrace is the favorite hangout for most guests at this small hotel. In every direction comes another jaw-dropping view, such as the Pacific Ocean, the Sierra Negra Volcano, the highlands, or a saltwater lagoon filled with flamingos.