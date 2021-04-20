Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hongqi St

Hong Qi Jie, Tianya Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000
Find a Perfect Hawaiian Shirt Sanya China
Find a Perfect Hawaiian Shirt Sanya China
Find a Perfect Hawaiian Shirt Sanya China
Find a Perfect Hawaiian Shirt Sanya China

Find a Perfect Hawaiian Shirt

There's a different set of rules when you go on a beach vacation. For example, it's not just allowed, but practically mandatory to buy a tacky $5 shirt in a colorful flower print. An oversized hat to protect from the sun and some shell jewelry can complete the look.

There are no regrets on Hongqi Street, where people sell clothing on racks in the street. The atmosphere is sticky and loud, so why not buy that $2, bright pink crop top too?

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points