Hongqi St Hong Qi Jie, Tianya Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000

Find a Perfect Hawaiian Shirt There's a different set of rules when you go on a beach vacation. For example, it's not just allowed, but practically mandatory to buy a tacky $5 shirt in a colorful flower print. An oversized hat to protect from the sun and some shell jewelry can complete the look.



There are no regrets on Hongqi Street, where people sell clothing on racks in the street. The atmosphere is sticky and loud, so why not buy that $2, bright pink crop top too?



