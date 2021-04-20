Where are you going?
Het Oud-Hollandsch Snoepwinkeltje

Tweede Egelantiersdwarsstraat 2, 1015 SC Amsterdam, Netherlands
Website
| +31 20 420 7390
Stop for Drop at an Old-Fashioned Shop Amsterdam The Netherlands
More info

Tue - Sat 11am - 6:30pm

Stop for Drop at an Old-Fashioned Shop

It was the fifth of seven food stops on our Jordaan Food Tour (http://www.eatingamsterdamtours.com/jordaan-food-tour/), a four-hour gastronomic adventure through one of Amsterdam's most scenic and historic neighborhoods. We'd already devoured apple pie, Indonesian sandwiches, ossenworst, raw herring and lightly fried kibbeling. But could we find room for something sweet? Enter Mariska Schaefer, owner of Het Oud-Hollandsch Snoepwinkeltje, an old-fashioned candy boutique that harks back to a simpler time, when kids saved pennies for a trip to the local candy store. As we might have expected, a child about ten was using his birthday money to buy a bag filled with his favorite sweets on the day we visited. “No pictures of children,” ordered Mariska, then turned her attention to the kid's selections. “I opened the candy shop because I really like Dutch old-fashioned shops; they have so much more atmosphere than the big chain stores,” she reflects. Inspired by her grandmother, she stocks drop, the national sweet, in dozens of flavors in her small shop—some sweet, others salty, still others downright inedible for some.
By Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert

