Heldenplatz 21/4, 1010 Wien Heldenplatz 21/4, 1010 Wien, Austria

The Neue Burg Rounding out your visit to Hofburg Palace is the last of the great expansions to the palace by the Habsurgs. The building was done in true neoclassical style, obviously to make the royal family appear as mighty as Greek gods. A statue of Archduke Charles II stands outside.