Heladería DelaCrem. Helados artesanos.

Carrer d'Enric Granados, 15, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 930 04 10 93
Cool off with creamy gelato Barcelona Spain
Cool off with creamy gelato Barcelona Spain

Sun - Thur 9:30am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 9:30am - 12:30am

Cool off with creamy gelato

Tucked away on Enric Granados Street in Barcelona's Eixample Esquerra neighborhood, DelaCrem is some of the best gelato Barcelona has to offer. Freshly made with seasonal ingredients, summer-time flavors to try include mojito, and fresh fig. The little ice-cream parlor's coffee and cakes are tasty, too.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

Nelson Carvalheiro
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago

Passion for Fresh organic Ice Cream

With profound motto “Pasión por lo artesano” – Passion for the artisan, De la Crem has long established itself as Barcelona’s go-to shop for proper “stuff of legends” ice cream. Also the #Purogelato is one of the brand’s signature as they do not use any food colourings or preservatives. They are committed to only using fully organic dairy and produce.

Not only this but you need to know that every flavour is freshly hand made during dawn, using the freshest local organic ingredients picked up only a few hours ago in the market. This organic and local strategy has earned them a prime position with the bio seeking customers. Love their pure fruit sorbets, especially the blood orange flavour.

