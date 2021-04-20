Heladería DelaCrem. Helados artesanos.
Carrer d'Enric Granados, 15, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 930 04 10 93
Sun - Thur 9:30am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 9:30am - 12:30am
Cool off with creamy gelatoTucked away on Enric Granados Street in Barcelona's Eixample Esquerra neighborhood, DelaCrem is some of the best gelato Barcelona has to offer. Freshly made with seasonal ingredients, summer-time flavors to try include mojito, and fresh fig. The little ice-cream parlor's coffee and cakes are tasty, too.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
Passion for Fresh organic Ice Cream
With profound motto “Pasión por lo artesano” – Passion for the artisan, De la Crem has long established itself as Barcelona’s go-to shop for proper “stuff of legends” ice cream. Also the #Purogelato is one of the brand’s signature as they do not use any food colourings or preservatives. They are committed to only using fully organic dairy and produce.
Not only this but you need to know that every flavour is freshly hand made during dawn, using the freshest local organic ingredients picked up only a few hours ago in the market. This organic and local strategy has earned them a prime position with the bio seeking customers. Love their pure fruit sorbets, especially the blood orange flavour.
