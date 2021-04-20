Where are you going?
Hālona Blowhole Lookout

8483 Highway 72, Honolulu, HI 96825, USA
Halona blowhole lookout is one of the most visited areas on Oahu, but oddly enough, very few people scale the cliffs down to the small and secluded beach below (mostly because they can't see it). It's actually a great little beach they call "cockroach cove" and if you walk a short distance over the rocks you can get up close and personal with the blowhole. And if you go a bit further you can walk over to one of my favorite places on Oahu, sandy's beach--a great place for some wild shorebreak!!
By Nick Pachelli , AFAR Contributor

