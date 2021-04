When I Crave: Brunch I Go To: Gjelina And I Order: Moroccan Baked Eggs So Gjelina recently made it onto my go to list for brunch spots. Since eating there, I haven't been able to get the Moroccan Baked Eggs out of my head. Look at them! These slightly runny eggs are served with Merguez, fresh chili peppers, cilantro, and spiced yogurt. And of course there's a piece of charred bread to sop it all up with. My friend ordered the duck confit potato hash with runny duck eggs and grainy mustard. So good! Next time around, I'm ordering what she got—although the Moroccan Baked Eggs are really, really good too. Each of our meals cost $15. Gjelina is located on Abbot Kinney, a popular street in Venice , so on weekends, this place gets crazy busy (and parking can be difficult). Unless you don't mind communal dining, expect to wait about 20 minutes for a private table. But there are lots of cute boutiques nearby where you can window shop while you wait. I'm so glad that we tried Gjelina because it's one that I've definitely added to my go-to rotation. http://www.timetravelplans.net/my-go-to-restaurants-in-los-angeles/