Gjelina
1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
| +1 310-450-1429
More info
Sun 8am - 11pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 12am
Joy for GjelinaI’ll never forget my first time trying avocado toast. It was at the West Side’s quintessential brunch spot, Gjelina, while sipping rose with friends on the cozy sun-soaked back patio. I moved to Venice Beach three months later and regularly return to this local vegetable-forward joint with visitors to enchant them with a memorable experience. Gjelina is such an iconic Venice Beach restaurant that it feels like set piece: communal tables, avocado toast, beautiful people, great pizza. With a menu of fresh oysters, seasonally-inspired pizzas, endless combinations of baked, poached, and scrambled eggs, Gjelina is an immediate delight.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
My Go To Brunch Spot in L.A.
When I Crave: Brunch I Go To: Gjelina And I Order: Moroccan Baked Eggs So Gjelina recently made it onto my go to list for brunch spots. Since eating there, I haven't been able to get the Moroccan Baked Eggs out of my head. Look at them! These slightly runny eggs are served with Merguez, fresh chili peppers, cilantro, and spiced yogurt. And of course there's a piece of charred bread to sop it all up with. My friend ordered the duck confit potato hash with runny duck eggs and grainy mustard. So good! Next time around, I'm ordering what she got—although the Moroccan Baked Eggs are really, really good too. Each of our meals cost $15. Gjelina is located on Abbot Kinney, a popular street in Venice, so on weekends, this place gets crazy busy (and parking can be difficult). Unless you don't mind communal dining, expect to wait about 20 minutes for a private table. But there are lots of cute boutiques nearby where you can window shop while you wait. I'm so glad that we tried Gjelina because it's one that I've definitely added to my go-to rotation. http://www.timetravelplans.net/my-go-to-restaurants-in-los-angeles/
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
BRB 2 GTA
The trendy Gjelina restaurant caters to those on the move with it's next door GTA "to go" storefront. Serving fresh ingredient driven pizzas and sandwiches like the Squash Blossom Pizza and Brisket Bahn Mi, its a quality alternative to a sit down meal.