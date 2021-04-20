Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gjelina

1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Website
| +1 310-450-1429
My Go To Brunch Spot in L.A. Los Angeles California United States
BRB 2 GTA Los Angeles California United States
My Go To Brunch Spot in L.A. Los Angeles California United States
BRB 2 GTA Los Angeles California United States

More info

Sun 8am - 11pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 12am

Joy for Gjelina

I’ll never forget my first time trying avocado toast. It was at the West Side’s quintessential brunch spot, Gjelina, while sipping rose with friends on the cozy sun-soaked back patio. I moved to Venice Beach three months later and regularly return to this local vegetable-forward joint with visitors to enchant them with a memorable experience. Gjelina is such an iconic Venice Beach restaurant that it feels like set piece: communal tables, avocado toast, beautiful people, great pizza. With a menu of fresh oysters, seasonally-inspired pizzas, endless combinations of baked, poached, and scrambled eggs, Gjelina is an immediate delight.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Dana Carmel Bell
over 6 years ago

My Go To Brunch Spot in L.A.

When I Crave: Brunch I Go To: Gjelina And I Order: Moroccan Baked Eggs So Gjelina recently made it onto my go to list for brunch spots. Since eating there, I haven't been able to get the Moroccan Baked Eggs out of my head. Look at them! These slightly runny eggs are served with Merguez, fresh chili peppers, cilantro, and spiced yogurt. And of course there's a piece of charred bread to sop it all up with. My friend ordered the duck confit potato hash with runny duck eggs and grainy mustard. So good! Next time around, I'm ordering what she got—although the Moroccan Baked Eggs are really, really good too. Each of our meals cost $15. Gjelina is located on Abbot Kinney, a popular street in Venice, so on weekends, this place gets crazy busy (and parking can be difficult). Unless you don't mind communal dining, expect to wait about 20 minutes for a private table. But there are lots of cute boutiques nearby where you can window shop while you wait. I'm so glad that we tried Gjelina because it's one that I've definitely added to my go-to rotation. http://www.timetravelplans.net/my-go-to-restaurants-in-los-angeles/
Susan Mason
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

BRB 2 GTA

The trendy Gjelina restaurant caters to those on the move with it's next door GTA "to go" storefront. Serving fresh ingredient driven pizzas and sandwiches like the Squash Blossom Pizza and Brisket Bahn Mi, its a quality alternative to a sit down meal.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points