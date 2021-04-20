Gjelina 1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA

More info Sun 8am - 11pm Mon - Sat 8am - 12am

Joy for Gjelina I’ll never forget my first time trying avocado toast. It was at the West Side’s quintessential brunch spot, Gjelina, while sipping rose with friends on the cozy sun-soaked back patio. I moved to Venice Beach three months later and regularly return to this local vegetable-forward joint with visitors to enchant them with a memorable experience. Gjelina is such an iconic Venice Beach restaurant that it feels like set piece: communal tables, avocado toast, beautiful people, great pizza. With a menu of fresh oysters, seasonally-inspired pizzas, endless combinations of baked, poached, and scrambled eggs, Gjelina is an immediate delight.