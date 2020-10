Gelato here is more than a dessert, its an experience. Every night people are lined up to the door, talking about nothing other than the flavors of gelato they are going to get as they wait in anticipation. Its the oldest gelateria in Rome , originating in 1890 and remains (shall I say it?) the best. At only around three euros per two giant, different flavored scoops and an optional tower of cream on top, you just can't beat it. The cassatta sicilian & chocolate fondant flavored pairing was my favorite.