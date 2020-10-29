Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Giolitti

40 Via degli Uffici del Vicario
+39 06 699 1243
The Best Gelato in Rome Rome Italy
Gelato at the famous Giolitti's Rome Italy
Rome's Most Famous Gelato Rome Italy
The Best Gelato in Rome Rome Italy
Gelato at the famous Giolitti's Rome Italy
Rome's Most Famous Gelato Rome Italy

The Best Gelato in Rome

When it comes to ice cream, there is still only one place in Rome. It has been the best since 1900. I love Giolitti not only for the great gelato, but also because it hasn’t changed since I was a little girl. 39/06-699-1243. By Pepi Marchetti Franchi, as told to Elizabeth Minchilli. This appeared in the November/December 2012 issue.
By Afar Magazine

More Recommendations

Alyssa Jean Laird
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Gelato at the famous Giolitti's

Gelato at the famous Giolitti's

Gelato here is more than a dessert, its an experience. Every night people are lined up to the door, talking about nothing other than the flavors of gelato they are going to get as they wait in anticipation. Its the oldest gelateria in Rome, originating in 1890 and remains (shall I say it?) the best. At only around three euros per two giant, different flavored scoops and an optional tower of cream on top, you just can't beat it. The cassatta sicilian & chocolate fondant flavored pairing was my favorite.
Robin Simon
over 6 years ago
Rome's Most Famous Gelato

Rome's Most Famous Gelato

Long known for serving the best gelato in Rome, Giolitti's offers an amazing selection of flavors including my favorite, pink grapefruit. Be aggressive as you approach the counter; the wait can be long and unorganized, especially on a Friday or Saturday night. Stop here on your way to Piazza Navona and the Pantheon.

More From AFAR

How to See Tokyo Like a Local
How to See Tokyo Like a Local
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card