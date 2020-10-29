Giolitti
40 Via degli Uffici del Vicario
+39 06 699 1243
Photo by Andrea Wyner
The Best Gelato in RomeWhen it comes to ice cream, there is still only one place in Rome. It has been the best since 1900. I love Giolitti not only for the great gelato, but also because it hasn’t changed since I was a little girl. 39/06-699-1243. By Pepi Marchetti Franchi, as told to Elizabeth Minchilli. This appeared in the November/December 2012 issue.
over 6 years ago
Gelato at the famous Giolitti's
Gelato here is more than a dessert, its an experience. Every night people are lined up to the door, talking about nothing other than the flavors of gelato they are going to get as they wait in anticipation. Its the oldest gelateria in Rome, originating in 1890 and remains (shall I say it?) the best. At only around three euros per two giant, different flavored scoops and an optional tower of cream on top, you just can't beat it. The cassatta sicilian & chocolate fondant flavored pairing was my favorite.
over 6 years ago
Rome's Most Famous Gelato
Long known for serving the best gelato in Rome, Giolitti's offers an amazing selection of flavors including my favorite, pink grapefruit. Be aggressive as you approach the counter; the wait can be long and unorganized, especially on a Friday or Saturday night. Stop here on your way to Piazza Navona and the Pantheon.