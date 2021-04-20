Where are you going?
Galleria Department Store

Apgujeongdong: Seoul's Rodeo Drive Seoul South Korea

This glitzy district, considered an Asian Beverly Hills, has its very own Rodeo Drive. Apgujeongdong is an area within the Gangnam district that emits more luxury and ostentation than Oscar Day on the red carpet.

Affluent Seoulites flock to Hyundai Department Store and nearby Galleria Department Store to get their designer fix at stores such as Louis Vuitton and Jimmy Choo.

Not everything is priced in the triple and quadruple digits. On sunny days, Rodeo Drive has plenty of small boutiques and street vendors selling handmade jewelry and hair accessories, a Korean favorite.

Exit at the Apgujeong subway station.

By Leslie Patrick , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
