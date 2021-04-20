Galleria Department Store

Apgujeongdong: Seoul's Rodeo Drive This glitzy district, considered an Asian Beverly Hills, has its very own Rodeo Drive. Apgujeongdong is an area within the Gangnam district that emits more luxury and ostentation than Oscar Day on the red carpet.



Affluent Seoulites flock to Hyundai Department Store and nearby Galleria Department Store to get their designer fix at stores such as Louis Vuitton and Jimmy Choo.



Not everything is priced in the triple and quadruple digits. On sunny days, Rodeo Drive has plenty of small boutiques and street vendors selling handmade jewelry and hair accessories, a Korean favorite.



Exit at the Apgujeong subway station.



