Browse vintage housewares and furniture at Fusta'm

Fusta'm is a small and inviting space to search out unique housewares and furniture. Unlike other shops in Barcelona selling similar wares, there's plenty of space to move around, and everything is carefully restored and repaired by staff.That said, even for Barcelona's generally expensive vintage scene, this store can be pricey, so bring lots of willpower, and in its absence, wads of cash.