FQ Projects
927号 Huaihai Middle Road
| +86 21 6466 2940
Showcasing Young Chinese ArtistsYou'll find FQ Projects tucked down a typical Shanghai lane. But there's nothing typical about what you'll discover here. Started with the aim of showcasing young Chinese talent, this five-floor gallery not only provides a platform for rising artists but it also seeks to make art more accessible to the community through rotating exhibitions and public events.
If you're in the Xintiandi area, be sure to pop into their new endeavor, FQ Art Room for a sip of vino and a print to take home.
FQ Art Room: 258 Danshui Lu, near Fuxing Zhong Lu
Picture courtesy of FQ Projects.