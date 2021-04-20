Forbidden City Gargoyles

My husband and I wandered through the grounds of the Forbidden City in Beijing, snapping photos and trying to avoid the swarms of tour groups. Each group could be identified by a crowd of Chinese tourists all wearing the same color of baseball cap. People wandered everywhere, and it was a struggle to picture the sprawling palace as it used to be- a serene home simply to an emperor and his staff. Even more difficult was trying to snap a picture without a baseball cap in it. However, I was able to get this shot of a row of gargoyles lining the base of a patio. I took a moment and tried to imagine the carvings gurgling and spouting rainwater. I managed to lose myself in the history of the majestic palace- but only for a moment.