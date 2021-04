I used to be a docile tourist—get a map and brochure at the entrance, follow the prescribed route, or make a beeline for points of my interest. But one day impatience taught me the rollicking fun of ignorance and discovery. I didn’t feel like waiting in line at the Forbidden City in Beijing to pick up a guide map. I stumbled in unprepared for the enormity of the place. I spent the entire day until closing wandering corridors with no clue what I would find around the next corner. I think anyone with a map could not appreciate the labyrinthine nature of the city the way I did, crisscrossing the place several times trying to ensure I didn’t miss anything. I anticipated nothing, so even the largest temples and most expansive courtyards were astounding surprises to me, and I found my way into nooks and crannies where no one with a map charting out "points of interest" would have bothered to look. It was truly one of the most fun days of my life, and was a lasting lesson in the true nature of discovery.