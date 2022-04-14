Fifi Mahony’s
Well, of course New Orleans
has a shop devoted to outrageous wigs in the middle of the French Quarter. (Mardi Gras doesn’t just happen, you know.) Fifi Mahony’s can be packed to the gills and short on stock as the big day approaches, but the rest of the year you can take your time to find the lime-green wig that perfectly complements your outrageous pantsuit. It’s also a mandatory stop for extravagant eyelashes and cosmetics to make you glow, in colors either natural or (more likely) not. It’s been making New Orleans fabulous since 1997, and it would be a shame if you left the city without becoming a little more fabulous yourself.