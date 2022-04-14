Where are you going?
Bakery Bar

1179 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Website
Bakery Bar New Orleans Louisiana United States

Bakery Bar

Cake and cocktails. It’s pretty simple, really, and a surprisingly winning combo. Bakery Bar doesn’t offer terrific promise from the outside—it occupies a former corner grocery store in the shadow of a noisy overpass linking to the Crescent City Connection bridge. But step inside and you’re transported; it has all the charm you might imagine in a circa-1960 neighborhood bar. But even better: There’s a display at one end of the bar showcasing the delectable work of Debbie Does Doberge, a local maker of intricate layer cakes that are moist and bursting with flavor. Order a slice of whatever looks good, grab a seat at the bar, and ask the bartender what cocktail might pair well with your dessert.
By Wayne Curtis , AFAR Local Expert
