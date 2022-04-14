Bakery Bar
Cake and cocktails. It’s pretty simple, really, and a surprisingly winning combo. Bakery Bar doesn’t offer terrific promise from the outside—it occupies a former corner grocery store in the shadow of a noisy overpass linking to the Crescent City Connection bridge. But step inside and you’re transported; it has all the charm you might imagine in a circa-1960 neighborhood bar. But even better: There’s a display at one end of the bar showcasing the delectable work of Debbie Does Doberge, a local maker of intricate layer cakes that are moist and bursting with flavor. Order a slice of whatever looks good, grab a seat at the bar, and ask the bartender what cocktail might pair well with your dessert.