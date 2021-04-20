Drink Lab
343 Baronne Street
Get Behind the Bar at the Drink LabOne of my favorite experiences on a recent NOLA visit was a booze fueled 'workshop' at the Drink Lab, where a small group of us learned to make two local classics; the Hurricane and of course, a perfect Sazerac.
Daniel Victory, one of New Orleans most charming craft cocktail ambassadors, was our teacher for the afternoon. We learned to muddle, mix, shake and stirr, we laughed (a lot), and got to drink the results of our labor. Is there a better way to spend an afternoon in New Orleans? Me thinks not.
Drink Lab is located a few minutes from NOPSI Hotel. A two hour session led by one of Drink Lab's master Bartenders sets you back $65 – but don't forget: the price includes 2 awesome cocktails ; ) Reservations are required.
