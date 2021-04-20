Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Drink Lab

343 Baronne Street
Website
Get Behind the Bar at the Drink Lab New Orleans Louisiana United States
Get Behind the Bar at the Drink Lab New Orleans Louisiana United States
Get Behind the Bar at the Drink Lab New Orleans Louisiana United States
Get Behind the Bar at the Drink Lab New Orleans Louisiana United States
Get Behind the Bar at the Drink Lab New Orleans Louisiana United States
Get Behind the Bar at the Drink Lab New Orleans Louisiana United States
Get Behind the Bar at the Drink Lab New Orleans Louisiana United States
Get Behind the Bar at the Drink Lab New Orleans Louisiana United States

Get Behind the Bar at the Drink Lab

One of my favorite experiences on a recent NOLA visit was a booze fueled 'workshop' at the Drink Lab, where a small group of us learned to make two local classics; the Hurricane and of course, a perfect Sazerac.

Daniel Victory, one of New Orleans most charming craft cocktail ambassadors, was our teacher for the afternoon. We learned to muddle, mix, shake and stirr, we laughed (a lot), and got to drink the results of our labor. Is there a better way to spend an afternoon in New Orleans? Me thinks not.

Drink Lab is located a few minutes from NOPSI Hotel. A two hour session led by one of Drink Lab's master Bartenders sets you back $65 – but don't forget: the price includes 2 awesome cocktails ; ) Reservations are required.

>>>A huge thank you to NOPSI Hotel and its fantastic team (you know who you are!) for hosting an unforgettable 3 days in The Big Easy. @NopsiHotel #NOPSIHotel #SalamanderExperience
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points