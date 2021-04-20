Where are you going?
Enoteca Provincia Romana

Foro Traiano, 82, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Website
| +39 06 6994 0273
Locavore dining a stone's throw from the Forum Rome Italy

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 12:30am

Locavore dining a stone's throw from the Forum

In spite of its reputation as a city of local, seasonal dining, these characteristics of Roman cuisine are actually under threat and in widespread decline. For this reason, the government has stepped in with the hopes of saving local farms and food producers. At Enoteca Provincia Romana near the Roman Forum, the county of Rome has teamed up with small farms to provide excellent and affordable food made exclusively from ingredients from in and around Rome. Even the water and beer is local. At lunch, stop by for a quick pasta and a glass of local wine, or dig into something more substantial at dinner. Locally sourced ingredients are also for sale near the entrance.
By Katie Parla , AFAR Local Expert

